Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $60,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,221,000.

BATS:GSEW opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97.

