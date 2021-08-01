Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,853 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lindsay by 129.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $10,215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lindsay by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

