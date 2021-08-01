Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

