Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 47,896 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,896 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Construction Partners worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 41.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Construction Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

