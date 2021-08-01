Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,576 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSID opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $58.72.

