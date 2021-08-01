Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 160,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,939 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

