Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

