Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$16.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.72.
About Goodman Group
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.