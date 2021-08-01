Goose Finance (EGG) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $206,675.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00792282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

