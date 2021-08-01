Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6,311.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.18. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

