Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.