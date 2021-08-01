Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total transaction of $3,351,891.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

