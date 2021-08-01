Gradient Investments LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $307.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

