Gradient Investments LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 195.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

