Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.