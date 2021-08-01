Gradient Investments LLC Sells 258 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 37.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

