Gradient Investments LLC Sells 6,904 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BSCO stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

