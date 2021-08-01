GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrafTech International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after buying an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 1,127,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

