Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. 236,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

