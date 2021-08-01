Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 38.0% in July

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLC opened at 28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 24.68. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 9.85 and a 12 month high of 54.00.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.