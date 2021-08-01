Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPD by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PPD by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $11,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

