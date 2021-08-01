Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

