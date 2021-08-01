Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of iStar worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

