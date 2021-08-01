Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

