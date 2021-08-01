Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

