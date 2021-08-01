Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.060-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.06-2.15 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,607.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.