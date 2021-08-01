Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$2.25 by Eight Capital

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.