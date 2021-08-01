Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GRNQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 289,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,172. Greenpro Capital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.48.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 403.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

