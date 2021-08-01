Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GRNQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 289,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,172. Greenpro Capital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.48.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 403.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
