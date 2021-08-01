GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 99,136 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.36.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.
