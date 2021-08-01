GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 99,136 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $922.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

