Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16.
About Grupo Bimbo
