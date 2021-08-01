Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

