Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

