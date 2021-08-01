Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $$3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
