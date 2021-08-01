Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HLPPY opened at $13.19 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
About Hang Lung Properties
