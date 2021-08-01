Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HLPPY opened at $13.19 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

