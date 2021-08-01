Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

HRGLY opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

