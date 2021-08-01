Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.29 Million

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post $558.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.10 million. Harsco reported sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

