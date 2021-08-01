Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €73.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.29 ($73.28).

COK stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.99. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.25 ($67.35).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

