Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. ORBCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 431,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 281,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.