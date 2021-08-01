Havy Hits Market Cap of $33,955.73 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Havy has a market cap of $33,955.73 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Havy has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017838 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001604 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Buying and Selling Havy

