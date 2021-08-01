Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $23.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

