HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $749,820.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCA stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

