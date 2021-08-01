Head-To-Head Contrast: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.71 $1.06 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.64 $1.02 billion $7.68 40.03

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 1 8 5 0 2.29

Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $278.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Autoscope Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

