Head-To-Head Contrast: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Rockwell Automation pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01% Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rockwell Automation and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 8 5 0 2.29 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus price target of $278.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.30%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.64 $1.02 billion $7.68 40.03 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.71 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Autoscope Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

