Head to Head Review: APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus EQT (NYSE:EQT)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.60 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -17.36 EQT $3.06 billion 1.68 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -96.79

EQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares APA and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% N/A -0.11% EQT -28.97% 0.66% 0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for APA and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 8 9 1 2.61 EQT 0 2 14 0 2.88

APA currently has a consensus target price of $24.32, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. EQT has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than EQT.

Summary

EQT beats APA on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

