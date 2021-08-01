Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Heineken stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

