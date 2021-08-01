Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

