Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

