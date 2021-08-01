Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $720.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,355.93 and $720.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00133103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.78 or 0.99822723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00823360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

