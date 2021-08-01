Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Herc alerts:

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Herc by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Herc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herc by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $126.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.