Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,092. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

