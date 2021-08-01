Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

