Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $114.12 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

