Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 566,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $107.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

